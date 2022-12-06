Chevron Corporation [CVX] Stock trading around $176.56 per share: What’s Next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.01%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Chevron to Acquire Full Ownership of Beyond6 CNG Fueling Network.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), announced today it signed a definitive agreement to acquire full ownership of Beyond6, LLC (B6) and its network of 55 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States from Chevron’s current B6 co-owners, a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Trading (Mercuria) and B6 CEO Andrew West.

Chevron is complementing the strength of its traditional products business with new offerings that help customers support a lower carbon future, and renewable natural gas is an essential part of its portfolio of solutions. Through collaborations with Brightmark LLC and California Bioenergy LLC, Chevron is developing projects across the United States designed to convert fugitive methane emissions from dairies to a beneficial use as renewable natural gas, which can be considered carbon negative on a lifecycle basis under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. With this acquisition, Chevron can market the RNG it either produces or procures through a nationwide network of CNG locations.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 54.32%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.5. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $344.16 billion, with 1.93 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 8066408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $192.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.75, while it was recorded at 180.88 for the last single week of trading, and 162.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 14.67%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $243,621 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 165,359,318, which is approximately 2.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 159,334,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.13 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.94 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -4.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,603 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 48,834,742 shares. Additionally, 1,236 investors decreased positions by around 56,773,193 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 1,274,209,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,379,817,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,180,985 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,570,868 shares during the same period.