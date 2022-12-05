WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] moved down -12.75: Why It’s Important

WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, down -12.75%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that WiSA Technologies Announces Closing of Previously Announced $7.6 Million Public Offering.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 50,400,000 units and 3,600,000 pre-funded units at an effective public offering price of $0.14 per unit. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock, (ii) one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance, and (iii) one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, immediately exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expiring five years from the date of issuance. Each pre-funded unit consists of (i) one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock, (ii) one Series A Warrant and (iii) one Series B Warrant. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses, is approximately $7.6 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

WiSA Technologies Inc. stock is now -92.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WISA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1225 and lowest of $0.1058 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.99, which means current price is +10.90% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 29332905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has WISA stock performed recently?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.70. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -74.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.04 for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4399, while it was recorded at 0.1434 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7547 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.98 and a Gross Margin at +28.50. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -180.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.03.

WiSA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.00% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 355,785, which is approximately -7.797% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 147,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in WISA stocks shares; and INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, currently with $8000.0 in WISA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WiSA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 52,482 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 93,717 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 621,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 767,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,652 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 62,997 shares during the same period.