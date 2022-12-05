why Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $287.47

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] closed the trading session at $320.41 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $310.00, while the highest price level was $321.99. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Mr. Sarandos is scheduled to present at 11:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at https://ir.netflix.net.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.81 percent and weekly performance of 12.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.10M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 12654855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $287.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $200 to $375. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $226 to $330, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 240 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 12.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 196.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.21. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.22, while it was recorded at 301.00 for the last single week of trading, and 255.31 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 5.82%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112,233 million, or 80.30% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,119,551, which is approximately 1.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,037,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.98 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $6.42 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 18.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 906 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 35,044,594 shares. Additionally, 770 investors decreased positions by around 24,708,148 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 290,527,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,280,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 275 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,044,407 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 4,388,258 shares during the same period.