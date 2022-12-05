why Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.94

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.05%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Q3 Net Revenue: $1.537 billion, grew by 27% year-on-year.

Q3 Gross Margin: 50.6% GAAP gross margin; 64.0% non-GAAP gross margin.

Over the last 12 months, MRVL stock dropped by -37.04%. The one-year Marvell Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.06. The average equity rating for MRVL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.71 billion, with 850.90 million shares outstanding and 847.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, MRVL stock reached a trading volume of 24657662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $63.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $70 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 60.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MRVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.62, while it was recorded at 44.44 for the last single week of trading, and 52.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marvell Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.68 and a Gross Margin at +46.24. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MRVL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 18.65%.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,593 million, or 86.20% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 127,873,464, which is approximately 2.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,690,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.79 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -2.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 87,080,706 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 76,690,922 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 542,692,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,464,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,010,995 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 12,850,317 shares during the same period.