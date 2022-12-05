Wedbush lifts fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] loss -0.70% or -0.02 points to close at $2.83 with a heavy trading volume of 8314944 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that SMAC Productions, FuboTV and Michael Vick to Develop Docuseries on the Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America; Vick to Lead Insightful Conversations With Sports Icons and Cultural Figures Exploring the History and Future of Football.

Docuseries will include conversations with Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid, Doug Williams and More.

Docuseries is the inaugural production from Fubo Studios, the newly formed original production arm of FuboTV.

It opened the trading session at $2.75, the shares rose to $2.87 and dropped to $2.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded -15.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 8314944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -18.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $204 million, or 38.30% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,360,941, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,471,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.12 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.11 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 17.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 11,780,302 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 19,171,530 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 41,131,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,083,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,840,013 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,100,408 shares during the same period.