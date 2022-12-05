Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks Provides Compensation Information Related to Recent Acquisitions.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) (“Ginkgo”), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that in connection with its transaction with Bayer CropScience LP (“Bayer”) on October 17, 2022, Ginkgo granted 9,868,143 restricted stock units to 139 new employees, and in connection with its acquisition of Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”) on October 19, 2022, Ginkgo granted 8,305,110 restricted stock units to 179 new employees. The restricted stock units were granted without stockholder approval as material inducements to the employees entering into employment with Ginkgo pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 303A.08 and were approved by Ginkgo’s compensation committee.

Consistent with Ginkgo’s standard vesting schedules, each grant of restricted stock units to former Bayer employees will vest as to 25% of the restricted stock units on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and 1/48 of the restricted stock units monthly thereafter. Each grant of restricted stock units to former Zymergen employees will vest either (i) as to 25% of the restricted stock units on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and 1/48 of the restricted stock units monthly thereafter, or (ii) for certain employees, as to 100% of the restricted stock units on a range of dates between approximately two and 13 months from the grant date (and will fully vest on the last day of an employee’s employment, if such employee’s employment is terminated without cause), provided, in all cases, that the employee continues to serve as an employee of, or other service provider to, Ginkgo or one of its subsidiaries on each such vesting date. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan and individual award agreements thereunder.

Over the last 12 months, DNA stock dropped by -80.53%. The one-year Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.81. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 1.63 billion shares outstanding and 573.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.21M shares, DNA stock reached a trading volume of 13476266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $5.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6080, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0228 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.43 and a Gross Margin at +53.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,852 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 206,667,116, which is approximately -0.602% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 133,686,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.04 million in DNA stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $202.65 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 275.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 179,831,467 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 87,798,273 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 662,996,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 930,625,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,575,040 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 30,521,290 shares during the same period.