Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Stock trading around $28.75 per share: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] jumped around 0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.75 at the close of the session, up 1.45%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that 1CM Inc. Announces Uber Eats Cannabis Delivery Listing.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 1, 2022) – 1CM Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: MILFF) (FSE: IQ70) (the “Company” or “1CM”) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Tirthankar Limited (“Tirthankar”) operating the retail brands “COST CANNABIS” and “T CANNABIS” will provide cannabis delivery on the Uber Eats platform through a partnership between Uber Eats and Leafly. The information below contains forward-looking statements and other information. Please see the section titled “CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” at the end of this Press Release.

1CM Inc. via its retail brand Cost Cannabis, will now offer delivery of cannabis on Uber Eats. 1CM Inc. has become the first publicly traded cannabis company to have a cannabis delivery listing on the Uber platform. Uber Eats is a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER). The Uber platform will provide same day delivery of legal cannabis products. Orders will be delivered by Cost Cannabis’s CannSell certified staff, in accordance with regulations.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock is now -31.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBER Stock saw the intraday high of $28.78 and lowest of $27.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.90, which means current price is +44.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.23M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 15776781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $46.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On May 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 111.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.93, while it was recorded at 28.35 for the last single week of trading, and 28.20 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $41,964 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 163,847,177, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,536,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.1 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 35.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 167,952,731 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 147,741,303 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 1,143,920,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,459,614,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,699,516 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 23,599,317 shares during the same period.