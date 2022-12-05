Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is 31.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] gained 1.22% or 0.39 points to close at $32.26 with a heavy trading volume of 8536066 shares. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Trip.com Group Announces Entry into Sustainability-linked Loan Facility Agreement.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced that it has entered into, as borrower, a facility agreement (the “Facility Agreement”) dated December 2, 2022 with certain financial institutions specified therein, for a US$1,488 million and HK$80 million dual tranche term loan facility (equivalent to US$1.5 billion in aggregate) (the “Facility”).

The Facility has been classified as a sustainability-linked loan facility in compliance with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles. As long as the Facility has not been declassified as such pursuant to its terms, its interest margin could be indexed against the Company’s performance with respect to certain specified environmental, social, and governance performance targets.

It opened the trading session at $31.98, the shares rose to $32.64 and dropped to $31.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCOM points out that the company has recorded 48.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -125.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 8536066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.40.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.32. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 26.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.25 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.54, while it was recorded at 30.68 for the last single week of trading, and 24.74 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $10,690 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,633,010, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,784,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $896.34 million in TCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $662.74 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 42,278,371 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 42,810,664 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 246,293,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,382,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,942,193 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,159,510 shares during the same period.