Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Stock trading around $4.44 per share: What’s Next?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] jumped around 0.81 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.44 at the close of the session, up 22.31%. The company report on December 4, 2022 that TOP Ships Announces Pricing of $13.5 Million Public Offering.

Each Class C warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $2.00 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about December 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Top Ships Inc. stock is now -73.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOPS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.94 and lowest of $4.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.80, which means current price is +119.80% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, TOPS reached a trading volume of 31098476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22.

How has TOPS stock performed recently?

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.22. With this latest performance, TOPS shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,678, which is approximately 397.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $11000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly 1900% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 30,035 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 123,781 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 115,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 123,780 shares during the same period.