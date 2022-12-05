Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Is Currently -4.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] price plunged by -4.00 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Releases Ninth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today released its 9th annual Corporate Responsibility report. The report highlights the Company’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), which is integral to its corporate strategy.

“As one of the largest producers of natural gas in the country, Southwestern Energy is well positioned to help address the intertwined challenges of securing both domestic and global energy needs while supporting a lower-carbon future. Today marks the publication of our ninth annual Corporate Responsibility report,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 22783830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.50M shares. Southwestern Energy Company shares reached a high of $6.72 and dropped to a low of $6.46 until finishing in the latest session at $6.48.

The one-year SWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.09. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $7 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.50. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 20.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,996 million, or 84.40% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,675,526, which is approximately -8.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,630,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.21 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $565.29 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 129,038,412 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 177,124,575 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 619,128,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 925,291,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,407,024 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 26,287,395 shares during the same period.