Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] moved up 65.07: Why It’s Important

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 65.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 47.85%. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Provides Third Quarter 2022 Corporate Update.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today provided a corporate update in connection with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.90 million, with 13.65 million shares outstanding and 5.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, SHPH stock reached a trading volume of 18471273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89.

SHPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.85.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 1.67 for the last single week of trading.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.69% of SHPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 308,137, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 61.21% of the total institutional ownership; QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, holding 39,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in SHPH stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $82000.0 in SHPH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SHPH] by around 503,902 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHPH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 503,902 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.