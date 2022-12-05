Redburn lifts CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] price plunged by -0.06 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 30, 2022 that CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that George Kurtz, chief executive officer, and Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:.

Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications ConferenceLocation: San FranciscoThursday, December 8, 2022Presentation Time: 11:35 a.m. PST.

A sum of 8842941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.09M shares. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $125.55 and dropped to a low of $120.73 until finishing in the latest session at $124.00.

The one-year CRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.59. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $183.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $120, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on CRWD stock. On November 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CRWD shares from 240 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 8.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 46.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.46. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.01, while it was recorded at 128.63 for the last single week of trading, and 176.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CRWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 58.90%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,198 million, or 76.20% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,466,877, which is approximately 1.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,243,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.2 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 19.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 19,139,015 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 21,923,552 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 113,764,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,826,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,718,985 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,081,728 shares during the same period.