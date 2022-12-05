Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Revenue clocked in at $16.75 billion, up 48.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.32%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Temu’s Holiday Season Deals Make Vacations More Enjoyable And Affordable.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Temu’s Holiday Season Deals.

Over the last 12 months, PDD stock rose by 45.65%. The one-year Pinduoduo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.57. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $105.88 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 909.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.61M shares, PDD stock reached a trading volume of 15620880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $96.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PDD stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 27 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.44.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.32. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 61.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.30, while it was recorded at 80.92 for the last single week of trading, and 53.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 7.81%.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,451 million, or 25.50% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 28,210,841, which is approximately 0.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,309,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in PDD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.63 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -13.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 45,710,072 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 25,354,026 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 235,290,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,354,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,665,890 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,521 shares during the same period.