PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently -4.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] plunged by -$3.87 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $77.06 during the day while it closed the day at $74.66. The company report on November 17, 2022 that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on November 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/­.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -6.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PYPL stock has declined by -18.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.72% and lost -60.41% year-on date.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $89.53 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.12M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 24171280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $106.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $114, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 85 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.31, while it was recorded at 77.83 for the last single week of trading, and 89.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 11.54%.

There are presently around $62,612 million, or 75.90% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,229, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,997,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.34 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,119 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 78,226,512 shares. Additionally, 950 investors decreased positions by around 66,333,309 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 694,062,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 838,622,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,537,489 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 10,631,725 shares during the same period.