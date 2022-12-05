Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] moved down -0.86: Why It’s Important

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $68.21 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.83, while the highest price level was $69.21. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Enbridge and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures to Explore the Development of a CO2 Pipeline Transportation and Sequestration Hub near Corpus Christi, Texas.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental (NYSE: OXY), today announced that the parties intend to work towards jointly developing a carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration hub in the Corpus Christi area of the Texas Gulf Coast. Enbridge and OLCV signed a letter of intent to explore this joint project, which would provide a complete CO2 solution for area emitters through the development of a pipeline transportation system and sequestration facility.

Enbridge and OLCV would leverage each company’s strengths to advance the development of a sequestration hub and associated transportation infrastructure. Enbridge would develop, construct, and operate the pipeline facilities and OLCV would develop, construct, and operate the sequestration facilities. The hub is expected to provide CO2 solutions for Enbridge’s proposed facilities as well as other point source emitters in the Corpus Christi area.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 135.29 percent and weekly performance of -2.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.56M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 9051395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $77.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $78 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $67, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.92, while it was recorded at 68.77 for the last single week of trading, and 62.77 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 24.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,092 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 22.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 94,978,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.48 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.22 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -23.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 64,202,549 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 105,626,217 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 549,887,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,716,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,094,903 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 8,936,508 shares during the same period.