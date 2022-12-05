Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Is Currently -0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $16.54 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.10, while the highest price level was $16.59. The company report on December 1, 2022 that OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES NEW 33-DAY GRAND VOYAGE FOR FALL 2023.

Epic Grand Voyage Itinerary Featuring an In-depth Immersion of the Holy Lands Is Now on Sale.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced a brand-new immersive Grand Voyage itinerary for 2023. Now on sale, the Mediterranean Connection sailing on Marina will embark on a 33-day journey from Venice to Barcelona, immersing guests in the highlights of the Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Lands like never before. Departing on October 11, 2023, this Grand Voyage will call on 28 ports, not repeating one throughout the journey, and will offer three shorter segment options up to 12 days long.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.25 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.17M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 8519687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $19, while Truist kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 16.42 for the last single week of trading, and 15.69 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,083 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.36 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $386.26 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,227,995 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 26,518,985 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 195,087,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,834,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,072,659 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,136,898 shares during the same period.