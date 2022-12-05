Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell -24.17% so far this year. What now?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] closed the trading session at $255.02 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $249.69, while the highest price level was $256.06. The company report on November 17, 2022 that New Global Xbox Survey Finds Families Plan to Connect Through Gaming This Holiday.

56% of survey respondents agree the passing of video game enjoyment from older to younger generations is a great tradition.

The holiday season is a time filled with togetherness, joy and gift-giving, and this year, you can add gaming to that list! A new global survey, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by Xbox, suggests that families are using video games to better connect during the holidays – across the globe and across generations. Among survey respondents who said they plan to play video games during the holidays, 38% ranked video games as one of their top five family activities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.17 percent and weekly performance of 3.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.60M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 21379931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $296.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $354 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.87, while it was recorded at 249.39 for the last single week of trading, and 265.18 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 13.01%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,347,225 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 634,238,715, which is approximately 0.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 518,843,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.32 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.36 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly 0.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,280 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 160,026,248 shares. Additionally, 1,967 investors decreased positions by around 121,342,931 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 5,001,451,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,282,820,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,383,723 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,114,543 shares during the same period.