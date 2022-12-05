Micron Technology Inc. [MU] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $78

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] traded at a low on 12/02/22, posting a -1.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.68. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Micron Announces Further Actions to Address Market Conditions.

Recently, the market outlook for calendar 2023 has weakened. In order to significantly improve total inventory in the supply chain, Micron believes that in calendar 2023, year-on-year DRAM bit supply will need to shrink and NAND bit supply growth will need to be significantly lower than previous estimates.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15939580 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Micron Technology Inc. stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for MU stock reached $60.33 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.69M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 15939580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $66.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On September 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 56 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 22.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.39. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.09, while it was recorded at 55.74 for the last single week of trading, and 64.14 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $47,493 million, or 82.70% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,605,706, which is approximately 0.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,297,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 billion in MU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.6 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 24.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 68,888,749 shares. Additionally, 662 investors decreased positions by around 90,173,893 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 709,501,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 868,564,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,325,620 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 10,109,216 shares during the same period.