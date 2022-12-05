Market cap of Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] reaches 974.26B – now what?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $94.13 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.78, while the highest price level was $95.36. The company report on December 1, 2022 that American Family Insurance and AWS Team Up to Drive Innovation in the Insurance Industry.

Insurance provider names AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power the company’s IT transformation and create value for its customers, employees, agents, partners, and the community.

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced an expanded relationship with American Family Insurance, a mutual insurance company focused on property, casualty, business, and life coverage. As part of the multiyear agreement, American Family Insurance has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help accelerate cloud migration, drive innovation, provide financial support and training for the local community, and reduce environmental impact.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.54 percent and weekly performance of 0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 74.87M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 72234119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $140.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $150 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $155, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 175 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.11, while it was recorded at 94.51 for the last single week of trading, and 125.12 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 26.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $566,258 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,550,877, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.8 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.05 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

2,203 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 241,479,958 shares. Additionally, 1,634 investors decreased positions by around 178,213,867 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 5,596,003,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,015,697,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,149,805 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 10,882,251 shares during the same period.