Market Analysts see The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] traded at a high on 12/02/22, posting a 0.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $99.43. The company report on November 20, 2022 that The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors Appoints Robert A. Iger as Chief Executive Officer.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced today that Robert A. Iger is returning to lead Disney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Iger, who spent more than four decades at the Company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney’s CEO for two years, with a mandate from the Board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term. Mr. Iger succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12598854 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Walt Disney Company stands at 3.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $179.79 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.08M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 12598854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $126.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $110 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $145, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 115.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DIS stock performed recently?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.02, while it was recorded at 97.25 for the last single week of trading, and 111.36 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 25.34%.

Insider trade positions for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $115,527 million, or 65.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,962,415, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,751,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.51 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.96 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,486 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 71,064,507 shares. Additionally, 1,356 investors decreased positions by around 45,702,590 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 1,045,126,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,161,893,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,744,592 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 10,595,041 shares during the same period.