Market Analysts see Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $5.51 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Lumen Technologies to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

Lumen Technologies Inc. represents 1.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.78 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $5.445 to $5.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.48M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 21368876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -21.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.76 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $4,552 million, or 81.00% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,383,245, which is approximately -0.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,039,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.69 million in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $392.74 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

421 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 45,606,683 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 48,339,089 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 732,196,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,142,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,905,585 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 8,591,162 shares during the same period.