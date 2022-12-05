Market Analysts see Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] traded at a low on 12/02/22, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.34. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Kinross Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13439266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinross Gold Corporation stands at 4.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.62%.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $5.53 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.51M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 13439266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 23.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.27 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,068 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 139,097,377, which is approximately -5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 75,405,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.26 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $191.46 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 4.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 78,383,607 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 101,983,438 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 526,552,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,919,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,809,993 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 13,410,210 shares during the same period.