Market Analysts see AT&T Inc. [T] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] closed the trading session at $19.02 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.855, while the highest price level was $19.06. The company report on November 29, 2022 that AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Jeff McElfresh at the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6.

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T Inc., at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.12 percent and weekly performance of -0.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.85M shares, T reached to a volume of 33469269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

T stock trade performance evaluation

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AT&T Inc. [T] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -4.46%.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72,187 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 600,524,205, which is approximately 0.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 495,169,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.42 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.34 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,160 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 169,490,458 shares. Additionally, 1,163 investors decreased positions by around 201,607,226 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 3,424,215,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,795,313,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,985,874 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 28,937,227 shares during the same period.