KeyCorp [KEY] Revenue clocked in at $4.82 billion, down -19.80% YTD: What’s Next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.66 during the day while it closed the day at $18.55. The company report on December 1, 2022 that KeyBank Supports TECH CORPS Hackathon in Cleveland.

Eight Northeast Ohio high school students earned first place at the 2022 TECH CORPS Hackathon sponsored by KeyBank and CoverMyMeds. More than 75 high school students participated in the statewide competition held in Cleveland on November 12. The 12-hour Cleveland event was hosted at Cuyahoga Community College and culminated with the students’ presentation of their app.

The “Decepticon” team developed an app called “Recyccofact” that helps users discover the effects of plastic pollution on the environment. The app empowers users through educational facts that can prevent oceans and animals from becoming endangered. Team members included Amier Remsor-Wilbon, 11th grade, MC2STEM High School; Eliza Clayton, 9th grade, Warrensville Heights High School; Gabriel Leonard, 12th grade, Davis Aerospace & Maritime High School; Romel Martin, 9th grade, Lorain High School. Their mentor was Adeline Dascoli, a Systems Analyst with Barentz.

KeyCorp stock has also loss -2.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has inclined by 5.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.55% and lost -19.80% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $17.47 billion, with 932.97 million shares outstanding and 929.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.55M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 10411819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $26 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.52.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.58, while it was recorded at 18.60 for the last single week of trading, and 19.21 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,527 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,811,610, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,008,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $949.78 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 4.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,249,605 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 53,621,323 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 680,242,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,112,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,398 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,818,389 shares during the same period.