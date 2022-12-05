KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Is Currently 5.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] traded at a high on 12/02/22, posting a 5.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.61. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Beike Reports Sequential Increase in Quarterly Revenue Despite Industry Headwinds.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline housing platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, policymakers maintained relatively easy credit conditions, and local governments continued to introduce city-specific measures to better satisfy demand for housing and home upgrades. However, recovery efforts in China’s housing market was affected due to a number of reasons, such as heatwaves, a slowdown in sales promotion efforts by developers and a lack of progress in unfinished home projects.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20217842 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KE Holdings Inc. stands at 8.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.50%.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $21.00 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.31M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 20217842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $13.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.23. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 61.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.84, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.74 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $8,471 million, or 41.70% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,275,824, which is approximately 61.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 30,939,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.84 million in BEKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $437.76 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 10.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 92,862,670 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 53,116,891 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 335,058,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,037,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,743,349 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,748,266 shares during the same period.