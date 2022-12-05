JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $74.77 billion, down -14.64% YTD: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] traded at a low on 12/02/22, posting a -0.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $135.16. The company report on December 1, 2022 that J.P. Morgan Launches Digital Money Coach to Help Clients Make Smart Money Decisions.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan™ is available for free to all Chase customers and allows them to plan, save and invest in one place.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management launched Wealth Plan today, a free digital money coach that gives clients a full picture of their finances and helps them plan, save and invest, all in one place. The experience will be available for free to all 62 million digitally-active Chase customers in the top-ranked Chase Mobile app and Chase.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8930229 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at 2.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.74%.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $399.62 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.58M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 8930229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $139.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 516.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.32, while it was recorded at 136.10 for the last single week of trading, and 123.43 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $275,226 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.74 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.42 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,801 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 81,062,412 shares. Additionally, 1,391 investors decreased positions by around 83,476,928 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 1,871,754,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,036,294,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,977,011 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 6,006,935 shares during the same period.