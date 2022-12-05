Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Revenue clocked in at $5.30 billion, up 0.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.50 during the day while it closed the day at $15.46. The company report on December 2, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 2022 US FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present in-person to analysts and investors at 9:20 AM (Eastern Time). They will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock has also gained 1.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBAN stock has inclined by 16.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.76% and gained 0.26% year-on date.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $22.49 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.82M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 14368066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $16.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on HBAN stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 14 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.13.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 15.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.86 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,289 million, or 83.70% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,706,810, which is approximately 1.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 140,041,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 3.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 57,655,417 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 39,719,065 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 1,085,618,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,182,993,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,795,420 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 12,848,346 shares during the same period.