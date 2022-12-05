HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is -73.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1865 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on November 22, 2022 that High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Data recently released by New Cannabis Ventures shows that the Company is now the largest revenue-generating company reporting in Canadian dollars..

The Company also opens a second Canna Cabana location in Windsor, Ontario.

HEXO Corp. stock has also gained 11.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HEXO stock has declined by -8.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.93% and lost -73.31% year-on date.

The market cap for HEXO stock reached $102.82 million, with 516.78 million shares outstanding and 302.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 11054536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

HEXO stock trade performance evaluation

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1783, while it was recorded at 0.1719 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2989 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.05 and a Gross Margin at -85.88. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -558.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.15.

HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 13.26% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 22,940,311, which is approximately 7.379% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 13,285,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in HEXO stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.3 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 168.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 14,555,241 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,241,007 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 38,421,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,218,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,973 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,201,565 shares during the same period.