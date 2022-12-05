For The Boeing Company [BA], Analyst sees a rise to $98. What next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] closed the trading session at $182.87 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $172.85, while the highest price level was $183.45. The company report on December 4, 2022 that Boeing Announces New International Leaders.

– Former Australian diplomat and minister Dr. Brendan Nelson named the new president of Boeing International.

– Sir Michael Arthur to retire after five decades of industry and public service.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.16 percent and weekly performance of 2.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, BA reached to a volume of 10533464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $188.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 219 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 24.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.87 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.75, while it was recorded at 176.94 for the last single week of trading, and 157.16 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,369 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.22 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.93 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

842 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,482,730 shares. Additionally, 869 investors decreased positions by around 17,441,580 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 304,134,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,059,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,584,348 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 5,817,492 shares during the same period.