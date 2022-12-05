For Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL], Analyst sees a drop to $7. What next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] traded at a high on 12/02/22, posting a 0.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.00. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Princess Cruises Readies for Full Japan Season in 2023, Exclusive Princess MedallionClass Service comes to Japan.

Safe Resumption of Cruising in Japanese Ports Allows Cruises and Cruisetours to Sail as Published.

Following the recent decision by the Japanese government to allow the return of international cruise ships to the country, Princess Cruises has announced it will begin homeport sailing in Japan starting March 15, 2023, giving guests in the region the opportunity to enjoy the effortless, personalized Princess MedallionClass experience for the first time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 48210161 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 5.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $12.37 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.08M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 48210161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,619 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,251,208, which is approximately 19.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,566,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $585.66 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $508.31 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 90,000,801 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 33,743,749 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 438,137,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,881,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,022,586 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 11,353,834 shares during the same period.