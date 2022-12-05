Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] is -84.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.61 during the day while it closed the day at $0.54. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Cosmos Health Provides a Summary Regarding Recent Share Activity and Reiterates its Belief and Commitment to the Financial Strength and the Growth and Profitability of the Company.

In February and October of 2022 Cosmos successfully conducted two separate rounds of financings, with the combined proceeds of $13.5M. Furthermore, the Company has noted significant exercises of warrants in the month of November. As such, management now expects that by the end of Year End 2022, debt should decline by roughly 50% versus prior year levels.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 24.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COSM stock has inclined by 50.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.92% and lost -84.12% year-on date.

The market cap for COSM stock reached $33.30 million, with 83.80 million shares outstanding and 45.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.16M shares, COSM reached a trading volume of 210862790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

COSM stock trade performance evaluation

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.71. With this latest performance, COSM shares gained by 548.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1935, while it was recorded at 0.5761 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9066 for the last 200 days.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 46,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $16000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 70,705 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,494,365 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,368,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,665 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,452,478 shares during the same period.