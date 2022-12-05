Citigroup lifts Bank of America Corporation [BAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $36.29 during the day while it closed the day at $36.08. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Bank of America Corporation Announces Hypothetical Accrued Dividends and Hypothetical Total Consideration for LIBOR Depositary Shares Sought in its Cash Tender Offers and Amendments to the Offer to Purchase.

Bank of America Corporation (“Bank of America”) (NYSE: BAC) previously announced the commencement of 14 concurrent, but separate, offers (collectively, the “Offers”) by BofA Securities, Inc. (“BofA Securities”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Bank of America, to purchase for cash up to $1.5 billion in aggregate Liquidation Preference (as defined below) of outstanding Depositary Shares, representing fractional interests in 14 separate series of Bank of America preferred stock (such depositary shares, collectively, the “Depositary Shares,” and such depositary shares representing a specific series of such preferred stock, a “series” of Depositary Shares), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in BofA Securities’ Offer to Purchase, dated November 10, 2022 (as amended, and as may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”) and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal (together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”). Today, Bank of America announces the hypothetical Accrued Dividends (as defined below) and hypothetical Total Consideration for the LIBOR Depositary Shares (as defined below) sought in the Offers, as described in greater detail below and certain amendments to the Offer to Purchase.

As previously announced and as described in the Offer to Purchase, the total consideration payable for Depositary Shares of certain series that are purchased pursuant to the Offers (such amount, with respect to Depositary Shares of a series, the “Total Consideration”), including the Series E Depositary Shares, the Series 1 Depositary Shares, and the Series 5 Depositary Shares listed in the table below (such series of Depositary Shares collectively, the “LIBOR Depositary Shares”) will equal the applicable Offer Price (as specified in the Offer to Purchase and set forth in the table below) for such Depositary Shares, plus the applicable Accrued Dividends (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for such Depositary Shares. The dividend rates for the LIBOR Depositary Shares are reset quarterly based on 3-month U.S. dollar LIBOR. Such dividend rates were reset following BofA Securities’ commencement of the Offers. As a result, as of the date of the commencement of the Offers, the applicable dividend rates to be used to calculate hypothetical Accrued Dividends for the LIBOR Depositary Shares were not known, and it was not possible to determine hypothetical Accrued Dividends and hypothetical Total Consideration for the LIBOR Depositary Shares. Such applicable dividend rates for the series of the LIBOR Depositary Shares, as well as the hypothetical Accrued Dividends and hypothetical Total Consideration for such LIBOR Depositary Shares, have now been determined and calculated. The table below sets forth certain information relating to the LIBOR Depositary Shares, including the hypothetical Accrued Dividends and hypothetical Total Consideration.

Bank of America Corporation stock has also loss -4.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has inclined by 7.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.30% and lost -18.90% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $293.22 billion, with 8.11 billion shares outstanding and 8.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.55M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 41988662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $41.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $49, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 706.55.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.71, while it was recorded at 36.87 for the last single week of trading, and 36.03 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 5.93%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $202,627 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 602,457,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.74 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.2 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,313 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 220,696,519 shares. Additionally, 1,084 investors decreased positions by around 197,091,778 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 5,198,249,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,616,037,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,060,067 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 35,976,818 shares during the same period.