Citigroup Inc. [C] fell -21.78% so far this year. What now?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.17%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Citi CEO to Present at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -25.97%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.28. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $92.54 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.32M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 12740623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on C stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for C shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 508.93.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.34, while it was recorded at 47.65 for the last single week of trading, and 50.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.81%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,989 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,678,243, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,308,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.48 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.04 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 797 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 76,166,996 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 81,127,617 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,239,596,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,396,891,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,051,507 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 5,760,654 shares during the same period.