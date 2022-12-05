Canaccord Genuity lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] closed the trading session at $1.40 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.28, while the highest price level was $1.43. The company report on November 22, 2022 that High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada.

Data recently released by New Cannabis Ventures shows that the Company is now the largest revenue-generating company reporting in Canadian dollars..

The Company also opens a second Canna Cabana location in Windsor, Ontario.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.12 percent and weekly performance of 6.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.96M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 23574506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2576, while it was recorded at 1.2960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0743 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59 million, or 20.99% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,601,833, which is approximately 0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,250,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.95 million in ACB stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $5.13 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 37.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 8,274,748 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 16,590,418 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 17,138,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,003,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 938,535 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,271,529 shares during the same period.