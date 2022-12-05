Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Revenue clocked in at $0.60 million, down -87.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 30, 2022 that CEI Subsidiary, Viking Energy Group (OTC: VKIN) Leads Pack In Sustainable Medical Waste Treatment Technology.

Naples, FL –News Direct– RazorPitch/CEI.

The amount of medical waste needing to be managed is growing. An increase in the prevalence of illnesses such as COVID-19, a growing medical infrastructure, and an increasing population are all factors contributing to the growing amount of medical waste.

A sum of 25118074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 31.85M shares. Camber Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.11 and dropped to a low of $0.11 until finishing in the latest session at $0.11.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 131.79.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -18.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1540, while it was recorded at 0.1087 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4757 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,294,215, which is approximately -9.476% of the company’s market cap and around 7.86% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,570,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.4 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 26.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 3,314,130 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,442,669 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,741,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,498,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 985,364 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 446,612 shares during the same period.