Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell -34.18% so far this year. What now?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] closed the trading session at $85.16 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.44, while the highest price level was $85.46. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 12:20pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.18 percent and weekly performance of -5.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, BX reached to a volume of 13554921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $101.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $85.50 to $67.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.64, while it was recorded at 87.61 for the last single week of trading, and 102.59 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 12.96%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,076 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,339,020, which is approximately 1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,686,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.85 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 834 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 28,062,952 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 21,256,624 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 397,788,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,108,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,838 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 4,512,143 shares during the same period.