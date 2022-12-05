Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Revenue clocked in at $11.55 billion, down -9.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] loss -0.64% or -0.11 points to close at $16.98 with a heavy trading volume of 18753256 shares. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Barrick Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Tender Offer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

It opened the trading session at $16.78, the shares rose to $17.14 and dropped to $16.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOLD points out that the company has recorded -17.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.17M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 18753256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $20.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 146.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for GOLD stock

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.34. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.34, while it was recorded at 16.35 for the last single week of trading, and 18.75 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $17,058 million, or 63.20% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 75,561,681, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 59,783,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.01 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 3.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 100,038,885 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 124,300,766 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 780,236,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,575,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,229,284 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 17,877,008 shares during the same period.