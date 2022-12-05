B. Riley Securities slashes price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] – find out why.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Tickets on Sale NOW “EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IN US THEATERS FOR THE FIRST TIME.

GKIDS Partners with Fathom for Exclusive Event Showings of the Finale to Historic “EVANGELION” Property – December 6, 8 and 11 Only.

A sum of 34620010 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.20M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $8.63 and dropped to a low of $7.92 until finishing in the latest session at $8.17.

The one-year AMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -204.85. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 40.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,108 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,270,302, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,010,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.34 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.19 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 10,620,541 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 21,215,044 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 103,811,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,647,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,935 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,622,991 shares during the same period.