AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] is -83.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 1.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Tickets on Sale NOW “EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME”.

IN US THEATERS FOR THE FIRST TIME.

GKIDS Partners with Fathom for Exclusive Event Showings of the Finale to Historic “EVANGELION” Property – December 6, 8 and 11 Only.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19854845 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 11.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.89%.

The market cap for APE stock reached $4.22 billion, with 531.72 million shares outstanding and 531.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.58M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 19854845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

How has APE stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.92 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9172, while it was recorded at 1.0279 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]

9 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 328,046 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 145,619,936 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 144,998,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 949,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,256 shares, while 298 institutional investors sold positions of 145,511,490 shares during the same period.