Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 [AGCB] moved up 0.80: Why It’s Important

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 [NYSE: AGCB] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Announces Liquidation.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE: AGCB) (the “Company”) announced the following today:.

The Company anticipates that the Company cannot consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.

A sum of 18429769 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 141.50K shares. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 shares reached a high of $10.09 and dropped to a low of $10.07 until finishing in the latest session at $10.08.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 [AGCB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AGCB Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 [AGCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, AGCB shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 [AGCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 [AGCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $399 million, or 86.40% of AGCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGCB stocks are: CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.53% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,905,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.2 million in AGCB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $19.15 million in AGCB stock with ownership of nearly -2.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 [NYSE:AGCB] by around 3,644,157 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,857,528 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 32,043,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,545,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGCB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,669,454 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,483,260 shares during the same period.