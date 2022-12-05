Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is -47.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $74.98 on 12/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.65, while the highest price level was $76.28. The company report on December 1, 2022 that AMD and Viettel Collaborate on 5G Mobile Network Expansion.

── Viettel selects Xilinx Zynq MPSoC and RFSoC adaptive platforms to enable its next-generation 5G systems serving more than 130 million mobile customers globally ──.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.89 percent and weekly performance of -0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 83.90M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 64245840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $90.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $75 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 80 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 36.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 27.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.56, while it was recorded at 75.33 for the last single week of trading, and 87.69 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 14.79%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82,682 million, or 70.60% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,531,861, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,687,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.94 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 841 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 100,702,772 shares. Additionally, 821 investors decreased positions by around 67,656,521 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 934,354,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,102,714,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,564,786 shares, while 201 institutional investors sold positions of 8,378,709 shares during the same period.