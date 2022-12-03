Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pyxis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: PYXS] traded at a low on 12/01/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.45. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Pyxis Oncology Announces FDA Clearance of Two IND Applications.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FDA grants IND clearances of PYX-201, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) product candidate, and PYX-106, an immunotherapy product candidate.

Phase 1 clinical trials of PYX-201 and PYX-106 will evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity in patients with select solid tumors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2983411 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pyxis Oncology Inc. stands at 9.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.18%.

The market cap for PYXS stock reached $48.00 million, with 32.56 million shares outstanding and 28.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 80.96K shares, PYXS reached a trading volume of 2983411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYXS shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pyxis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Pyxis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PYXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

How has PYXS stock performed recently?

Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, PYXS shares dropped by -14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.50 for Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6660, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8238 for the last 200 days.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.37.

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Insider trade positions for Pyxis Oncology Inc. [PYXS]

There are presently around $28 million, or 56.20% of PYXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYXS stocks are: LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,170,803, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,938,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 million in PYXS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.22 million in PYXS stock with ownership of nearly 0.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pyxis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:PYXS] by around 1,233,246 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,821,902 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,390,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,445,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYXS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 889,178 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 746,924 shares during the same period.