Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $43

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] closed the trading session at $43.11 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.90, while the highest price level was $44.50. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Third quarter operating income and diluted EPS above guidance.

Provides fourth quarter and reaffirms full year 2022 guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.38 percent and weekly performance of -9.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, VSCO reached to a volume of 2957322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $45.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $35, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

VSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, VSCO shares gained by 11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.05, while it was recorded at 45.55 for the last single week of trading, and 40.74 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82 and a Gross Margin at +40.68. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. go to -4.60%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,170 million, or 93.00% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,580,918, which is approximately 7.74% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 7,549,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.45 million in VSCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $308.77 million in VSCO stock with ownership of nearly -4.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Victoria’s Secret & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 7,950,397 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 8,691,755 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 56,886,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,528,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,732,907 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,743,114 shares during the same period.