Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Stock trading around $1.35 per share: What’s Next?

Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE: VAPO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 51.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 138.94%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Vapotherm Announces Amendment to Debt Agreement.

2023 Revenue Covenant tied to percentage of Company’s annual operating plan and substantially waived if Company raises $15 million of new funding.

Over the last 12 months, VAPO stock dropped by -94.06%. The average equity rating for VAPO stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.21 million, with 26.70 million shares outstanding and 23.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 309.10K shares, VAPO stock reached a trading volume of 11135677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Vapotherm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $23 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Vapotherm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on VAPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vapotherm Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

VAPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 138.94. With this latest performance, VAPO shares dropped by -33.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2121, while it was recorded at 0.8732 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5139 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vapotherm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.48 and a Gross Margin at +46.39. Vapotherm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.56.

Vapotherm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

VAPO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vapotherm Inc. go to 10.60%.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 55.70% of VAPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAPO stocks are: PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 2,557,243, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; CROW’S NEST HOLDINGS LP, holding 1,630,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 million in VAPO stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.81 million in VAPO stock with ownership of nearly 35.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vapotherm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE:VAPO] by around 2,238,974 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,375,292 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,668,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,282,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAPO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 714,059 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,452,172 shares during the same period.