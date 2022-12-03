Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is -5.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.04 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Returns Capital to Shareholders Through Additional Share Repurchases and Dividends.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock is now -5.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.17 and lowest of $10.885 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.72, which means current price is +19.48% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 3926014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has SHO stock performed recently?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 10.83 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23 and a Gross Margin at +0.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,594 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,716,554, which is approximately 89.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,473,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.58 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $150.73 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 26.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 39,724,336 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 37,718,632 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 157,521,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,964,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,510,092 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,953,159 shares during the same period.