KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] gain 7.32% so far this year. What now?

KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ: KNBE] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $24.62 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that KnowBe4 and Netskope Collaborate for New SecurityCoach Integration.

Netskope collaborates with KnowBe4 to help reduce risky behavior with integration to support real-time security coaching.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its new SecurityCoach product now integrates with Netskope. The two security organizations have collaborated together to help reduce risky behavior with product integration to support real-time security coaching of users.

KnowBe4 Inc. represents 175.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.34 billion with the latest information. KNBE stock price has been found in the range of $24.61 to $24.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, KNBE reached a trading volume of 2736982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNBE shares is $24.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for KnowBe4 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for KnowBe4 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on KNBE stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNBE shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KnowBe4 Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNBE in the course of the last twelve months was 45.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for KNBE stock

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, KNBE shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.01 for KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.74, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 20.33 for the last 200 days.

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.94 and a Gross Margin at +84.08. KnowBe4 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13.

KnowBe4 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]

There are presently around $1,939 million, or 75.90% of KNBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNBE stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,432,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,150,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.67 million in KNBE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $139.44 million in KNBE stock with ownership of nearly -2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KnowBe4 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ:KNBE] by around 17,395,176 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 16,780,842 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 44,569,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,745,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNBE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,022,767 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 7,654,644 shares during the same period.