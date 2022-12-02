Yext Inc. [YEXT] Stock trading around $6.36 per share: What’s Next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] closed the trading session at $6.36 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.62, while the highest price level was $6.46. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Yext, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Revenue of $99.3 Million, Consistent Year-over-Year or Up 4% on a Constant Currency Basis.

Net Loss Per Share of $0.10 or Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.02.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.89 percent and weekly performance of 16.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, YEXT reached to a volume of 2753155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $5.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16.50 to $5.25, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 139.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

YEXT stock trade performance evaluation

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.27. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 17.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.26 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $520 million, or 67.40% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,001,846, which is approximately 3.393% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,474,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.98 million in YEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.44 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly -3.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 11,829,496 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 14,463,123 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 55,427,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,719,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,901,324 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,797,088 shares during the same period.