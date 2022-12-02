William Blair lifts Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] jumped around 0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.62 at the close of the session, up 0.66%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Cognizant to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now -29.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $63.58 and lowest of $62.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.47, which means current price is +21.99% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 2679416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CTSH stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTSH shares from 73 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.91 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.08, while it was recorded at 61.09 for the last single week of trading, and 71.16 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.44%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $29,511 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,965,447, which is approximately 11.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,512,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.51 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 29,582,120 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 29,212,212 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 412,483,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,278,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,391 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,880,341 shares during the same period.