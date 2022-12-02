why Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.90

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] closed the trading session at $40.12 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.49, while the highest price level was $40.475. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Wheaton Precious Metals Maintains Strong Cash Operating Margins in the Third Quarter of 2022.

Designated News ReleaseTHIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.55 percent and weekly performance of 3.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, WPM reached to a volume of 2876939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $50.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 18.20.

WPM stock trade performance evaluation

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, WPM shares gained by 21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.39 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.08, while it was recorded at 38.55 for the last single week of trading, and 38.61 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +54.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 5.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,428 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 30,746,463, which is approximately 14.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 19,402,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.44 million in WPM stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $765.5 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly 1.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 23,808,955 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 22,200,554 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 213,900,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,910,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,378,277 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,316,154 shares during the same period.