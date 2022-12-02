why Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.97

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] gained 5.76% on the last trading session, reaching $32.51 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Smartsheet Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Third quarter calculated billings grew 36% year over year to $219.6 million.

Third quarter total revenue grew 38% year over year to $199.6 million.

Smartsheet Inc. represents 129.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.05 billion with the latest information. SMAR stock price has been found in the range of $30.31 to $32.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SMAR reached a trading volume of 3064902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $44.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on SMAR stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SMAR shares from 47 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

Trading performance analysis for SMAR stock

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.83. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.98, while it was recorded at 29.81 for the last single week of trading, and 38.60 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.85 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.87.

Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

There are presently around $3,815 million, or 92.80% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 15,263,971, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,759,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.31 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $213.45 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 1.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 16,111,956 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 16,725,684 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 84,512,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,349,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,644,565 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,569,275 shares during the same period.